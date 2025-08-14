Vi’s losses mount; Moondra term as CEO ends

Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported another quarter of losses on Thursday. The operator also announced a top-level leadership change, with chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra completing his tenure. The company has named its current chief operating officer (COO) Abhijit Kishore as the new CEO, effective 19 August for three years.

The move comes at a critical juncture for Vodafone Idea, which continues to grapple with mounting losses, huge government debt, stalled fund-raising efforts, and uncertain capex execution plans.

“Mr Akshaya Moondra was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 19th August, 2022 for a term of three years. His tenure concludes on 18 August, 2025. Consequently he ceases to be the Chief Executive Officer of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Kishore has been associated with the company since March 2015, and has held multiple senior leadership roles within the organization, both at circle operations and corporate levels, the company said.

On 2 April, Mint reported that the beleaguered telecom operator was scouting for a chief executive officer as incumbent Moondra's term would expire in August.

Financial performance Vodafone Idea, India’s third largest-telecom operator, on Thursday reported its April-June earnings, with the numbers showing continued weak financial performance. The operator, however, witnessed its lowest subscriber decline since the Vodafone-Idea merger in 2018.

For the June quarter, Vodafone India reported a net loss of ₹6,608 crore, higher than the ₹6,432 crore loss a year ago. The hit was, however, less than Bloomberg’s estimate of a ₹6,853 crore loss for the quarter.

The increase in losses can be attributed to higher expenses, especially depreciation and amortization cost and finance costs, which include interest payments on debt and other liabilities. Finance costs, accounting for 54% of its revenue from operations, rose nearly 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹5,893 crore.

On a sequential basis, the operator's losses narrowed from ₹7,166 crore as the finance cost reduced 9%.

Analysts at ICICI Securities in a note dated 8 July estimated that the bottomline of the company would be partially benefited sequentially from lower debt on conversion into equity by the government. In April, the company had allotted ₹36,950 crore worth of equity shares to the government, converting some of its spectrum dues into equity. The conversion gave the government a 49% stake in the telecom operator.

The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 5% y-o-y to ₹11,022.5 crore, just missing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹11,153 crore. The improvement can be attributed to the company’s network expansion plans, increase in data consumption on the network and tariff hikes last year.

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue was flat compared to ₹11,013 crore in the preceding quarter.

“The investments made over the past three quarters to expand our 4G coverage have started yielding results, as reflected in the 90% lower subscriber loss compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year, being the lowest subscriber decline since merger,” Moondra said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the momentum across our core business metrics. Data consumption has hit a record high driven by the success of our SuperHero and Non-stop SuperHero plans.”

As of June end, the company’s subscriber base was at 197.7 million, down by 0.5 million sequentially. In the year-ago period, the subscriber base was at 210.1 million.

In the second and third quarter of FY25, Vodafone Idea had lost 5 million subscribers each. In the June quarter, the company’s 4G/5G subscriber base also improved to 127.4 million as agasinst 126.4 million in the preceding quarter and 126.7 million in the year-ago period.

The operator has been improving its 4G services with network upgrades and has also started rolling out 5G. Moondra said the company’s 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and it will systematically expand its 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric, rose marginally to ₹165 from ₹164 in the preceding quarter. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Arpu rose to ₹208.8 in the June quarter from ₹206.2, whereas for Bharti Airtel, the Arpu was ₹250.

During the quarter, Vodafone Idea’s Ebitda came in at ₹4,612 crore, a fall of 1% from the preceding quarter, but rose 9.7% y-o-y owing to higher revenue growth.

“We continue to invest in capex and to support our broader capex plans of ₹500–550 billion ( ₹50,000-55,000 crore, we remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing,” Moondra said. The company’s capex for the quarter was at ₹2,440 crore.

“…sustainability of VIL (Vodafone Idea Limited) capex is in question as the company has struggled to raise debt, which is critical for the company's planned three-year capex of ₹500-550 billion as laid out in 2024,” analysts at UBS said in a note dated 10 July.

Vodafone Idea has been strapped with huge dues. As of 30 June, the company’s deferred payment obligation (including interest accrued but not due) towards spectrum which is payable over the years till FY44 and towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which is payable over the years till FY31 aggregates to ₹1.99 trillion.

Its outstanding debt from banks (including interest accrued but not due) was ₹1,944.5 crore. The company said its debt from banks payable by June 2026 was ₹1,715.2 crore.

“The Group has exchanged correspondences and continues to be in discussion with the lenders for next steps/waivers,” Vodafone Idea said in its earnings statement.

The company added that the AGR instalment on which moratorium was availed as per the telecom reforms package 2021, due during FY26, is ₹16,428 crore. The amount has to be paid in the absence of any relief. Instalments related to deferred payment obligations towards spectrum payable by June 2026 is ₹2,641 crore.