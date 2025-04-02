Vodafone Idea starts hunt for new CEO as Moondra's term nears end
Summary
- Vi's search for a new CEO comes as Akshaya Moondra's term ends this August, and the telecom operator received a second lifeline after the government agreed to convert about ₹39,000 crore worth of additional dues into equity.
Vodafone Idea Ltd, India’s third-largest telecom operator that just received a second lifeline from the government, is scouting for a chief executive officer (CEO) as incumbent Akshaya Moondra's term expires in August this year, according to two senior telecom executives aware of the development.