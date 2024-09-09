Call waiting: How Vodafone Idea can claw its way back

But another senior industry executive said such a move would be suicidal. “It’s a sure shot recipe for failure," he said, asking for anonymity. The moment Vi decides to move out of any circle, it would trigger a customer exodus because the perception would be that Vi’s services wouldn’t be available everywhere, said the executive. “Even if Vi were to do intra-circle roaming agreements (to use another provider’s network in a circle that it does not operate in), explaining the same to consumers will be a challenge," he explained.