Vodafone Idea to offer 5G in Mumbai, Delhi by Dec, pricing strategy under works
Summary
- The carrier will have 15,000 5G sites by April, major cities in 17 circles to be covered. Vi is also considering fixed wireless access to monetize 5G
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea will begin offering commercial 5G services from Delhi and Mumbai from December, according to its chief technology officer, as India’s third-largest telecom services provider ramps up network after falling behind peers during a prolonged period of debt-driven uncertainty.