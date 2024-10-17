Vodafone Idea to offer 5G in Mumbai, Delhi by Dec, pricing strategy under works

Bringing customers back

Khosla said the intent of 5G would be to bring back customers that had left the network to rivals, and at the same time get new users as there were only about 200 million subscribers using 5G from the overall base of more than 950 million 4G users. He also noted that the customers that had initially moved out from Vodafone Idea to BSNL after the tariff hikes had started to come back to the network.