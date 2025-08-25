Decision on Vi relief after talks with PM, cabinet and finance ministry, says MoS telecom

A decision on whether to provide additional relief to troubled telecom operator Vodafone Idea will be taken after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet and the finance ministry, minister of state for communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani told Mint on Monday. The minister said since the amount in question was substantial, any decision on providing relief would be collective.

"At this time, there is nothing that we have planned (on providing relief)," the minister said, adding that the government had already converted a lot of the company's debt into equity. The government owns a 49% stake in the the beleaguered telecom operator, which has said it may not survive beyond the current financial year.

On Friday, Mint reported that the department of telecommunications (DoT) had proposed “multiple relief options" for the company to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) last month.

These include a further two-year pause on paying the statutory dues currently under moratorium, smaller annual payouts, and a waiver on penalties and interest on penalties on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payments. The PMO will take the final decision on whether any relief measures need to be extended, Mint had reported, citing sources.

When asked if the DoT was in discussions with the PMO on providing relief to Vodafone Idea, the minister said “not that we know of".

Struggling Vodafone Idea owes about ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues to the government, with annual payments of ₹18,000 crore beginning next March. It has previously said banks are unwilling to lend more, given the company's hefty dues, and that it would be unable to survive beyond a year without funding. In total it owes the government around ₹2 trillion, including penalties and interest.

Satellite internet licences Meanwhile, speaking about satellite internet services in India, the minister said satellite spectrum pricing was being discussed. Asked about the demand of companies such as OneWeb to serve customers overseas from satellite gateways in India, the minister said, “whatever (licence) we have given applies only to India. We will not be allowing anything for outside the country.”