Vodafone Idea’s post-FPO priority: Clearing vendor dues
Summary
- The telecom company owes ₹10,000 crore to vendors, including its tower providers and network equipment providers
- Overall, the telco is burdened with ₹2.1 trillion in debt, including about ₹1.3 trillion due to the government
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Vodafone Idea, the only one among India’s top 3 telecom carriers without a 5G service, has multiple key requirements for the ₹45,000 crore its raising in equity and debt. But its immediate priority: clearing the dues it owes its vendors.