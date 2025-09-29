Vodafone Idea seeks further relief on AGR dues from Supreme Court
Jatin Grover , Devina Sengupta 4 min read 29 Sept 2025, 08:48 pm IST
The telco faces mounting liabilities and seeks relief amid government equity infusion and upcoming payment deadlines.
Vodafone Idea has filed an amended petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a waiver of penalties and interest on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, arguing that the disputed components of the dues have yet to be finalised. The petition, dated 18 September and reviewed by Mint, claims the telecom operator has paid all undisputed AGR dues on a self-assessment basis.
