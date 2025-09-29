Vodafone Idea has filed an amended petition with the Supreme Court, seeking a waiver of penalties and interest on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, arguing that the disputed components of the dues have yet to be finalised. The petition, dated 18 September and reviewed by Mint , claims the telecom operator has paid all undisputed AGR dues on a self-assessment basis.

“The Hon'ble Supreme Court for the first time directed inclusion of the disputed heads for the computation of AGR. Hence, till date, it cannot be said that there was any default in payment requiring imposition of penalty," Vodafone Idea said in the petition.

According to the amended petition, both DoT and the company agree that the amounts need to be reconciled, corrected, and finalised. “Till the principal amount payable is not crystallized and finalized, it cannot be said that the petitioner is in default requiring payment of penalty," the telecom operator said in the petition.

To be sure, Vodafone Idea, which owes ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues, had sought a waiver of ₹45,000 crore comprising interest and penalties on AGR dues from the Supreme Court in a petition on 13 May. This was, however, rejected by the court on 19 May.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that Vodafone Idea and its peers needed to pay statutory liabilities on AGR, including non-telecom revenue, to the government. However, there were significant discrepancies between the telecom department’s calculations and the self-assessed dues reported by telecom operators.

DoT calculated the total dues at ₹58,254 crore, inclusive of penalty and interest on penalty up to FY17, compared to Vodafone Idea’s estimate of ₹21,500 crore.

Legal precedent

As per the license agreement between Vodafone Idea and DoT, in case the total amount paid as quarterly licence fee for the four quarters of the financial year falls short by more than 10% of the payable licence fee, it shall attract a penalty of 50% of the entire amount of short payment.

Vodafone Idea cited the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling in the Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India case. The court held that Parliament lacked legislative competence to tax mineral rights and waived interest and penalties on pre-July 2024 demands. Vodafone Idea argued that similar relief should apply to its AGR dues. The company wants the court to take the Mineral Area case as a precedent in which it had waived interest and penalties.

On 8 September, Vodafone Idea filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore by the Union government towards adjusted gross revenue dues.

The Supreme Court had, in 2020, locked Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues till 2016-17 based on calculations by DoT, adding that no self-assessment or re-assessment of the dues would be permitted.

However, DoT has now sought additional payments for up to 2018-19, Vodafone Idea stated in its petition.

Of the ₹9,450 crore, the additional demand raised by DoT from Idea Group and Vodafone Idea (post-merger in August 2018) was at ₹2,774 crore, while the demand against Vodafone Group (pre-merger) was ₹6,675 crore, according to the petition. The department informed the telecom operator that the licence fee dues were calculated with interest and interest on penalty up to October 2019, and were updated up to 31 March 2025, with interest calculated at an annual rate of 8%.

Penalties on dues

The beleaguered telecom operator owes about ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues to the government, with annual payments of ₹18,000 crore beginning in March. Overall, Vodafone Idea’s total dues to the government amount to around ₹2 trillion, including penalties and interest.

On 19 September, the government urged the court to hear the matter on 26 September, with the aim of reaching a resolution. The matter was further adjourned and is now scheduled for 6 October.

In a letter dated 17 April, Vodafone Idea urged DoT to consider the principal of ₹17,213 crore—calculated by the department up to FY19—as final and provide a 100% waiver on interest and penalty for the AGR dues.

“The main concern from the banks is that large dues are payable to the government, while the bank repayments are being made. A moratorium on AGR and spectrum instalments till at least FY30 will go a long way in the banks getting comfort that large GOI (government) dues are only paid after they have received a significant repayment of their new loans by FY30," Akshaya Moondra, former chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, said in the letter.

The government owns nearly 49% stake in Vodafone Idea after converting nearly ₹53,083 crore of dues into equity in two tranches in February 2023 and April this year.

With the four-year moratorium on regulatory dues ending this month, payments of ₹18,000 crore a year are set to begin for Vodafone Idea from 31 March 2026—more than twice the company’s annual operational cash flow of ₹8,400-9,200 crore.