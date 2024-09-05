Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.81%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 05 Sep 11:02 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹14.95, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82234.05, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹15 and a low of ₹14.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|15.69
|10
|15.81
|20
|15.77
|50
|16.30
|100
|15.13
|300
|14.79
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹15.03, ₹15.23, & ₹15.36, whereas it has key support levels at ₹14.7, ₹14.57, & ₹14.37.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -51.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in july.
The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in july quarter.
Vodafone Idea share price up 0.81% today to trade at ₹14.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharti Airtel are falling today, but its peers Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Railtel Corporation Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.14% each respectively.