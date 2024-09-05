Vodafone Idea share are up by 0.81%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹ 14.88 and closed at ₹ 14.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 15 and a low of ₹ 14.80 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:02 today, Vodafone Idea shares are trading at price ₹14.95, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82234.05, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹15 and a low of ₹14.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 15.69 10 15.81 20 15.77 50 16.30 100 15.13 300 14.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹15.03, ₹15.23, & ₹15.36, whereas it has key support levels at ₹14.7, ₹14.57, & ₹14.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Vodafone Idea was -51.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.53% with a target price of ₹12.1802.

The company has a 37.17% promoter holding, 0.69% MF holding, & 12.78% FII holding as per filings in the july quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.43% in april to 0.69% in july.

The FII holding has increased from 12.67% in april to 12.78% in july quarter.