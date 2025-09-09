Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against additional ₹9,450 cr AGR dues demand

Vodafone Idea Ltd has filed a fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore by the Union government towards adjusted gross revenue dues.

The Supreme Court had on 18 March 2020 locked Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues till 2016-17 based on calculations by the department of telecommunications (DoT), adding that no self-assessment or re-assessment of the dues would be permitted.

But DoT has now sought additional payments for up to 2018-19, Vodafone Idea said in its petition dated 8 September, which Mint has seen.

Of the ₹9,450 crore, the additional demand raised by DoT from Idea Group and Vodafone Idea (post merger in August 2018) was at ₹2,774 crore, while the demand against Vodafone Group (pre-merger) was ₹5,675 crore, according to the petition.

The beleaguered telecom operator owes about ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues to the government, with annual payments of ₹18,000 crore beginning in March. Overall, Vodafone Idea’s total dues to the government stand at around ₹2 trillion, including penalty and interest.

“A sum of approx ₹9,450 Crores has been computed by the DoT which is to be considered with reference to the scheduled payment due on 31 March 2026. In this sum of approx ₹9,450 crores, the majority amount of approx ₹5,606 crores (as on 31.03.2025) is for the period up to FY 2016-17 which has already been crystalized by this Hon'ble Court," Vodafone Idea said in its petition.

The telecom operator requested the Supreme Court to quash DoT’s additional demands for AGR payments up to FY17, and to order a comprehensive reassessment and reconciliation of all AGR dues for that period. Adjusted gross revenue represents a portion of a telecom company's gross revenue that’s considered towards regulatory payments.

The substantial liability created by the AGR demand threatened the company’s existence and “the livelihood of thousands of employees working directly or indirectly" with it, Vodafone Idea said in its petition. The company has nearly 198 million users and more than 18,000 employees.

‘Erroneous math’

According to Vodafone Idea’s latest petition, DoT’s additional demand pertains to dues involving licence fees (calculated as a percentage of AGR). If payment demands towards additional spectrum usage charges for the period up to FY17 are also considered, the amount is about ₹6,800 crore as on 31 March 2025, it said.

In a letter dated 13 August to Vodafone Idea, DoT said revised or updated outstanding licence fee dues up to FY19 had not been tabulated in the Supreme Court’s order dated 1 September 2020.

The department told the telecom operator that the licence fee dues were calculated with interest and interest on penalty up to October 2019, and updated up to 31 March 2025 with interest calculated at a rate of 8% per annum. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

In response, Vodafone Idea in a letter dated 28 August to DoT said that it cannot raise any revised or updated AGR demand for the period up to FY17 without seeking clarification on the Supreme Court’s September 2020 judgement.

The company informed DoT that it was not admitting any liability other than periodic interest on ₹58,254 crore. It also called out DoT’s calculation on the licence fee dues for FY18 and FY19 as erroneous.

The government owns nearly 49% stake in Vodafone Idea after converting nearly ₹53,083 crore of dues into equity in two tranches—in February 2023 and April 2025.

In April, Bharti Airtel Ltd urged DoT to convert its AGR dues of about ₹40,000 crore into equity, which would give the government a 3-4% stake in India’s second-largest telecom operator. The company said in August it was ready to pay the dues but that it expected the government to extend it the same relief given to any other telecom operator.

Quest for survival

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that Vodafone Idea and its peers needed to pay statutory liabilities on AGR, including non-telecom revenue, to the government. But there were massive gaps between the telecom department’s calculations and self-assessed dues by telecom operators.

For Vodafone Idea, DoT calculated total dues at ₹58,254 crore against the company’s estimate of ₹21,500 crore.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court rejected curative petitions filed by Vodafone Idea and other operators seeking relief in the apex court’s 2019 ruling.

In May this year, the Supreme Court rejected Vodafone Idea’s plea for a waiver on ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties on its ₹83,400 crore AGR dues. A four-year moratorium on these payouts ends this month.

“Although, it has been the Petitioner’s (Vodafone Idea) case itself that the amount of ₹58,254 crores is erroneous and riddled with clerical and arithmetical errors. However, in light of the directions passed by this Hon'ble Court, petitioner is unable to seek rectification of the demands," the company said in its latest petition.

According to Vodafone Idea, the directions passed by the Supreme Court also restrain the government from raising additional AGR dues for the period till FY17 over and above the amount of ₹58,254 crore.

Vodafone Idea has also requested the government for relief on its AGR dues. Without such relief, the company told the government and the Supreme Court earlier that it won’t be able to survive beyond the current financial year.

“It is important to note that this payment of approx. ₹18,000 crores which has to be paid on a yearly basis for the next 6 years, is far in excess of the Company’s operational cash generation capacity each year," the company told the Supreme Court in May.

Vodafone Idea’s annual operational cash generation was in the range of ₹8,400-9,200 crore the previous three financial years, it had said.

“Our request to the government has been that let us resolve this (AGR issue) earlier than before the deadline of March so that banks get clarity and we can proceed with bank funding," Akshaya Moondra said during his final earnings call as chief executive of Vodafone Idea on 18 August.