Vodafone Idea moves Supreme Court against additional ₹9,450 cr AGR dues demand

“A sum of approx ₹9,450 Crores has been computed by the DoT which is to be considered with reference to the scheduled payment due on 31 March 2026. In this sum of approx ₹9,450 crores, the majority amount of approx ₹5,606 crores (as on 31.03.2025) is for the period up to FY 2016-17 which has already been crystalized by this Hon'ble Court," Vodafone Idea said in its petition.