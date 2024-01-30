Vodafone Idea to prioritise vendor dues; govt dues to rise to 28,000 cr in FY26

NEW DELHI :Vodafone Idea will prioritize payments of vendor dues from internal cash generation starting FY26, after settling a bulk of the outstanding debt of ₹5,400 crore in the next fiscal year, its chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said at an earnings call on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The easing of debt situation does help us in setting aside some capital or some cash for capex. However, we also have an overdue vendor position and in the first phase as cash is not going towards debt servicing, we will be able to use it towards reduction of vendor dues and that will be a first priority," Moondra told analysts at the call.

Vodafone Idea has begun paying off vendor dues, with the latest being payments made to Indus Towers, the tower provider to the carrier that is essential for telecom services. Indus Towers’ top executive said in its quarterly earnings call last week that one of its clients —not naming Vodafone Idea—paid up an extra ₹300 crore towards pending dues in the October-December quarter, in addition to the full payment of monthly current dues. Vodafone Idea owes Indus about ₹5,700 crore as of December 2023, for which the tower company has made a provision for doubtful debts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moondra added that starting Q1FY25, the telco will have to strike a balance between allocation for capex and investments towards improving cash flows, and payments to reduce vendor dues. “Of course, when funding is there, then the new funding will be used for new capex and the generation that we are getting from our operations minus the old debt servicing, will be used to pay the vendors," he noted.

The debt of ₹5,400 crore includes ₹2,300 crore of bank debt, ₹533 crore of spectrum payouts and ₹1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs). The OCDs, if converted to equity, would reduce the debt position.

For FY26, the bank debt is expected to reduce to about ₹1,800 crore, Moondra said, even as the company’s payouts for spectrum acqu-ired in recent auctions will become due as the four-year moratorium on payments ends in FY25. “In FY26, the government payout will be roughly ₹27,000–28,000 crore," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone Idea, the country's third-largest telecom company by subscribers, is yet to launch 5G services in India, while rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have nearly completed the initial rollouts covering the entire country. Moondra said that he will look at launching 5G services within 6–7 months of it getting external funding, but emphasized that the carrier's delayed launch may get the benefit of observing the levels of 5G adoption amid absence of monetization opportunities being experienced by the other carriers.

“After funding is there, we will need, let’s say, 6–7 months to launch 5G, and by then the monetization will be clearer than it is today, and our strategy will be based on that. We will have to see the adoption of 5G once it starts getting charged," he said.

Moondra reiterated the intent of the promoters of providing direct or indirect financial support to the carrier for meeting its pending payment obligations. “They are also committed ultimately to provide this as equity funding, but that will be as things stand now, it will be a part of the overall equity raise," he said. Vodafone Idea has been trying to raise external funding of ₹20,000 crore through debt and equity, since late 2020. While promoter groups have put in ₹4,963 crore in funding in two tranches till June 2022 , a ₹2,000 crore financial assistance was promised by one of the promoters in August last year in case it was needed to pay for government dues. Vodafone Idea had paid the instalment on spectrum bought in the 5G auctions through internal cash generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moondra added that the telecom industry has asked the government to offset the blocked input tax credit against payments made on a reverse charge basis, and that government dues on spectrum payments can be accepted from the blocked input tax.

“It could be very useful if the government can look at it favorably and do something about it because all telecom operators have a large lock-in. With investments already done in 5G spectrum and those payouts are also subject to GST, the GST blockage is really a bit unfair for the industry," he said. Vodafone Idea has upwards of ₹7,000 crore paid to the government as GST. The industry has been seeking refunds of the GST paid earlier, but the current law does not permit refunds.

