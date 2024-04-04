Companies
Vodafone Idea's ₹20,000-crore FPO likely next week
Summary
- It is learnt to have appointed Axis Bank, Jefferies Financial Group and State Bank of India as lead bankers for managing the share sale, and a price band may be fixed early next week, which will likely be at a discount to the current price.
Mumbai/New Delhi: Vodafone Idea is preparing to raise ₹20,000 crore from the markets through a follow-on public offer (FPO) likely as early as next week, said three people aware of the discussions the cash-strapped company was having with banks.
