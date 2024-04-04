Vodafone Idea's ₹20,000-crore FPO likely next week

In a capital-intensive and cut-throat telecom sector, a lack of funding for three years has created several challenges for India's third-largest carrier, including a persistent erosion in subscriber base and revenue. The fundraise is crucial for the company, which is saddled with a ₹2.1 trillion debt. It has not been able to pay a large portion of dues to its vendors, that amount to as much as ₹10,000 crore as per industry estimates. Its larger rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have stolen a march over it in rolling out 5G services in the country.