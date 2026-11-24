Volkswagen is facing a fresh labour dispute in Germany after proposing a two-year wage freeze and the withdrawal of several employee benefits, prompting the country's powerful IG Metall trade union to threaten industrial action from 1 January 2027.

The proposals affect around 120,000 employees covered by Volkswagen's collective bargaining agreement in Germany. The first round of negotiations between the automaker and union representatives began on 24 November in Emden, with workers protesting against management's cost-cutting demands.

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According to Reuters, around 4,000 workers gathered outside Volkswagen's Emden factory ahead of the negotiations. Demonstrators carried black coffins marked 'future' and 'trust', expressing concerns about the company's restructuring plans and the breakdown of confidence between management and employees.

The dispute comes as Volkswagen faces intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, higher tariffs and weakening profitability in its core passenger-car business.

What Volkswagen wants from employees In a press release dated 19 November, Volkswagen said it had submitted a package of demands to IG Metall, arguing that additional cost reductions were necessary to protect its competitiveness.

The proposals include freezing wages for 2027 and 2028, withdrawing several collectively negotiated payments and introducing greater flexibility in working hours.

One of the key demands is the withdrawal of an additional payment equivalent to 27.5% of an employee's average monthly earnings, or the option to receive six additional days of paid leave. Volkswagen has also proposed removing a collectively agreed monthly allowance of €167.

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The automaker is seeking greater flexibility in weekly working hours, with the existing collectively agreed 35-hour work week becoming a major point of contention. Management wants the ability to deploy employees for longer hours without additional wage compensation when business requirements demand it.

Volkswagen has also proposed scrapping special wage agreements for managerial employees and anniversary bonuses paid to workers after completing 25 and 35 years of service.

The company has defended the proposals as necessary to reduce labour costs and improve the competitiveness of its German operations. It said the economic environment had deteriorated since the previous negotiations in 2024, making further savings necessary.

Union warns of industrial action from January IG Metall has strongly opposed the proposed concessions, arguing that management's demands go too far and threaten existing employee benefits.

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Works council chief Daniela Cavallo warned that Volkswagen could face industrial action on an unprecedented scale if management failed to reconsider its position.

IG Metall's chief negotiator Thorsten Groeger also warned that the dispute could have financial consequences for Volkswagen's major shareholders, including the Porsche and Piech families.

The strike threat follows Volkswagen's decision to terminate several collective bargaining agreements with effect from 31 December 2026. According to the union, the no-strike obligation expires at the end of December, allowing warning strikes from 1 January if negotiations fail.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 15 December in Zwickau. Volkswagen has said it hopes to reach an agreement before the end of the year.

Why Volkswagen is under pressure The labour dispute comes amid mounting challenges for Germany's automobile industry. Volkswagen is facing competition from Chinese manufacturers, higher tariff costs and changing demand across international markets.

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Its business in China, which historically supported its profitability, has come under pressure as local electric vehicle manufacturers gain market share.

Volkswagen's restructuring plans include eliminating 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 under an agreement reached with IG Metall in late 2024. The company had also considered closing factories in Germany as part of its cost-cutting efforts.

However, management believes the earlier measures are insufficient to address the pressure on its operations.

Volkswagen's core passenger-car business is expected to report an operating margin of no more than 1% in 2026, compared with 5.9% in 2024, Reuters reported.

The December negotiations will be crucial in determining whether Volkswagen can secure further savings without triggering a wider labour confrontation in Germany.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.