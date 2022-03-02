Volvo Car AB said Wednesday that car sales fell 17.2% on year in February as a shortage of components continued to weigh on production, though the situation is improving and demand remained strong.

Supply shortages will remain a constraining factor and the escalating military conflict in Ukraine could cause disturbances to transport and economic activity in surrounding regions, potentially hitting supply chains, it added.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--said it sold 42,067 cars in February, down from 50,795 in the same month last year.

“As the supply-chain constraints continue to slowly ease, production is improving month over month," the company said.

“The company is approaching its year-ago production levels, which is still below ambition," it added.

In Europe, sales fell 18.6% to 19,512 cars, while sales in China dropped 13.8% to 8,691 cars.

The company reported a sales decline of 32.1% in the U.S., to 6,219 cars.

Volvo’s Recharge range of fully-electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 33.0% of all Volvo cars sold globally in February, while fully-electric models accounted for 7.9% of global sales.

The auto maker aims to become a fully-electric car maker by 2030.

