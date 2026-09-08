W Health Ventures closes Fund II at ₹700 crore, aims to build 8-10 healthcare startups

Healthcare investment firm W Health Ventures announced the final close of its oversubscribed Fund II at ₹700 crore on Tuesday, beating its initial target of ₹630 crore. According to managing partner Pankaj Jethwani, Fund II will target large problems within niche markets across oncology, preventive health, geriatrics and pain management.
He added that W Health Ventures, which is India’s first healthcare company creation fund, plans to build 8 to 10 companies with ticket sizes ranging from ₹30-50 crore each over the next four years, guiding them from the pre-idea stage to category leaders.