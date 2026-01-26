Waaree Technologies to acquire majority stake in transmission tower firm for ₹1,225 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRT) will invest ₹1,225 crore to acquire a majority stake in power transmission towers maker Associated Power Structures Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company expects to complete the transaction by 30 April 2026.

The listed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Waaree Group will acquire a 55% stake in the Vadodara-based firm through an infusion of primary and secondary capital. About a fourth of the ₹1,225 crore earmarked for the deal will be infused as primary capital into the firm, while the rest will be used to acquire a stake from existing shareholders, a person aware of the deal said.

Associated Power is an EPC firm specializing in power transmission towers and substations. The company delivers end-to-end design, manufacture, and execution of transmission and substation EPC up to 800 kV high-voltage DC lines. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 108,000 mtpa across two facilities in Vadodara.

Expansion strategy The acquisition will enhance WRT's EPC capabilities, which focus on developing solar power plants for clients. This transaction comes close on the heels of Waaree Energies—the parent of WRT and the listed holding company of the Waaree Group—acquiring a 64% stake in transformers maker Kotsons Pvt. Ltd through a primary capital infusion of about ₹192 crore. Mid-market M&A firm Singhi Advisors acted as the financial advisor for both these transactions.

The acquisitions are part of the Waaree Group's wider efforts to rapidly diversify along the renewable energy value chain through acquisitions and to leverage the rich valuations and revenues it has received in recent years amidst a global push for clean power. Some of Waaree’s earlier acquisitions include smart electricity meters manufacturer Racemosa Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd, solar inverters maker Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and solar cells maker IndoSolar Ltd. The company also acquired the listed Sangam Renewables Ltd in 2019, which was then renamed Waaree Renewable Technologies.

Waaree Energies has rapidly scaled its manufacturing capacity over the past three years, reaching 22.8 gigawatts of annual module manufacturing and 5.4 GW of annual cell manufacturing capacity. Now, it is using cash flows from this business to fund its acquisition spree, diversifying into power transmission, distribution, grid connectivity, EPC, batteries, inverters, transformers, and electrolysers. The company has guided for capital expenditure of ₹25,000 crore in the coming years for this diversification plan.

“Waaree’s backward and forward integration shall de-risk earnings concentration,” analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities wrote in a note on 22 January. “The adjacent green businesses such as inverters, electrolyser facility, GH2 production and BESS capacity shall provide a mammoth multi-decadal growth opportunity.”

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies closed 2.7% lower at ₹878.25 on BSE on Friday. The scrip has lost nearly a tenth since the beginning of 2026 compared to a 4.29% fall in the benchmark Sensex.