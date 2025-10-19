Wadia-backed Bombay Realty to return with mega luxury project in Dadar

“Real estate has emerged as one of the most promising growth sectors in India, and we believe the timing is ideal to strengthen our presence. For the group, real estate represents both a high-potential growth engine and a strategic diversification opportunity. Over the last few years, the residential segment—especially the premium and luxury categories—has seen a sharp rise in demand, backed by improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and a shift in consumer aspirations post pandemic," Rohit Santhosh, chief executive officer, Bombay Realty, said in an interview with Mint. Santhosh joined the company in mid-September.