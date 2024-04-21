Wage costs in IT giants inch up in Q4
SummaryThe three IT majors that have announced their earnings reported a marginal increase in wage costs as a share in revenue in the March quarter, even as employee strength saw significant losses.
Three of India’s largest information technology (IT) services companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro—reported an increase in their employee wage costs as a share of revenue in the March-ended quarter of 2023-24, a Mint analysis of their financial results showed.