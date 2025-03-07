Walgreens seals $10 billion take-private deal with Sycamore
Anna Wilde Mathews ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 07 Mar 2025, 07:18 AM IST
SummaryOne of the biggest leveraged buyouts in the past decade would try to revive the pharmacy icon in private hands
Walgreens’s almost centurylong run as a public company is coming to an end. The embattled drugstore chain has struck a deal to be taken private by Sycamore Partners in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in recent memory.
