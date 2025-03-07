Walgreens seals $10 billion take-private deal with Sycamore

Sycamore is a retail specialist but has never tried as big a deal as Walgreens, which will test its strategies. The firm has been discussing splitting up the company’s business divisions and financing them individually, according to people familiar with the matter. It is a playbook Sycamore has followed in the past, including when it bought office-retailer Staples in 2017 have been sitting on the sidelines and waiting on an M&A rebound. There weren’t any deals announced in the U.S. in February that cleared $10 billion. It was the first month without such a deal since January 2023, according to data provider LSEG.