Wall Street Can’t Shake Off Investment-Banking Slump

The high rates have also brought a challenge for Bank of America: It has an especially large portfolio of securities that it bought when rates were superlow. As rates rise, those bonds lose paper value. On Tuesday, it said it was sitting on unrealized losses of $106 billion on the bonds it plans to hold to maturity, up from $99 billion at the end of March. It doesn’t have to recognize the losses if it never sells the bonds, but holding on to them means that it can’t invest or lend out that money at higher rates.