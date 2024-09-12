Wall Street curbs young bankers’ hours after overwork outcry

In recent days, Bank of America unveiled a new tool in the company’s timekeeping software that requires U.S.-based junior investment bankers to log their hours daily rather than weekly, people familiar with the matter said. They will also be required to detail which deals they are working on when, and which senior bankers are overseeing the assignments, the people said. Junior staff can also gauge how much capacity they have for more work on a scale from 1 to 4.