Walmart is retail king again. Can it keep the crown?

It also helps that Walmart’s competition looks feeble. Dollar stores, after years of underinvesting in their stores, are scrambling to catch up. Large supermarket chains look weaker too: The merger of two of the largest chains—Kroger and Albertsons—was blocked last year by antitrust enforcers, and another splashy combination in the sector looks unlikely. Target has fallen behind, in part because inflation-pinched consumers haven’t been in the mood to shop for the trendy discretionary items that have become its specialty. Target hasn’t invested as much in e-commerce and is unlikely to be a serious competitor in that domain for some time. Meanwhile, the e-commerce leader, Amazon, still hasn’t cracked physical retail.