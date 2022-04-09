Walmart offers as much as $110,000 starting pay to lure truck drivers

The push comes as the trucking industry continues to grapple with challenges in recruiting drivers as wages for truck drivers have risen steadily throughout the pandemic, though some data shows freight demand may be cooling. Last month, the trucking industry lost 4,900 jobs, the first monthly decline in nearly two years, federal labor statistics show. The decline was in contrast with job gains in the service industry, including the travel sector, and other parts of the logistics industry such as warehousing.