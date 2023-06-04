Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%1 min read 04 Jun 2023, 04:28 PM IST
General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed $550 million in the ongoing $1 billion funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.
Retail giant Walmart's shareholding in decacorn fintech firm PhonePe has dropped to 85 per cent from 89 per cent following its ongoing fundraise of $1 billion, the US based firm said. PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round till the end of May, according to news agnecy PTI.
