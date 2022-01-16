Walmart Inc. is shuffling top executives as the retail behemoth works to keep its pandemic growth streak alive and move faster to build its online business.

Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall is retiring, and Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside is leaving the company, according to an internal memo sent Friday. Walmart often announces executive changes in January, after the holidays and near the end of the company’s fiscal year on Jan. 31.

Charles Redfield will become the retailer’s chief merchandising officer immediately, according to the memo. He has spent 34 years with Walmart, most recently as head of the company’s U.S. food business.

Before retiring, Mr. McCall will stay at Walmart temporarily to work on inventory and supply-chain issues. He has spent 30 years at the company and has been merchandising chief since early 2020.

Walmart is looking for a replacement for Ms. Whiteside, who will leave the company in March, the memo said. She joined in 2018 as the retailer’s first chief customer officer, tasked with better coordinating the online and offline businesses with customers in mind. During her time in the role, Walmart launched Walmart +, a membership service intended to rival Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime.

In November, Walmart said that its finance chief, Brett Biggs, a 22-year company veteran, planned to leave the post in early 2023 and that it was searching for his replacement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

