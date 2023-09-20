Walt Disney nearly doubles parks spending, to invest $60 billion over next decade2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Disney plans to invest $60 billion in its parks business over the next decade to drive long-term growth.
Walt Disney said on September 19 that it intends to almost double its capital expenditure for its parks business. It further plans to allocate around $60 billion over the next10 years said Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D'Amaro, the company's parks chief, during an event held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, focused on the company's parks business, reported Reuters.