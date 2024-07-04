Want an iced coffee? Brands want you to make your own
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jul 2024, 03:57 PM IST
SummaryKeurig and Nescafé are among companies developing products to woo people away from pricey barista-made cold brews and Frappuccinos.
Cold brews and iced lattes have soared in popularity at coffee shops. Now brands made to be drunk at home want a piece of the action.
