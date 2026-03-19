Even as several IPO-bound technology companies reassess launch timelines amid the war in West Asia, one critical element of their listing preparation—shifting their corporate domicile back to India—remains largely unaffected.
War slows IPOs, but startups keep bringing headquarters home
SummaryThough geopolitical tensions are delaying IPO timelines, India’s tech startups are pressing ahead with plans to relocate their headquarters back home. Richer valuations, deep domestic liquidity, regulatory tailwinds and waning US listing appeal are driving the shift back home.
Even as several IPO-bound technology companies reassess launch timelines amid the war in West Asia, one critical element of their listing preparation—shifting their corporate domicile back to India—remains largely unaffected.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More