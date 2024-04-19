Warner Bros. Discovery lost money last year. Its CEO got a $50 million payday.
SummaryMuch of Chief Executive David Zaslav’s compensation was tied to free cash flow, which soared amid cost-cutting efforts.
Warner Bros. Discovery shares have slumped since the media and entertainment company was created two years ago, but that hasn’t dented its chief executive’s pay.
