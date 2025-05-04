Warren Buffet is stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway after 60 years. Plus, 4 other takeaways you may have missed.
SummaryTrade shouldn’t “be used as a weapon”, Warren Buffet said at Bershire Hathaway's 2025 annual shareholders’ meeting.
Berkshire Hathaway held its 2025 annual shareholders’ meeting on Saturday, and the bombshell at the end of CEO Warren Buffett’s presentation was that he planned for vice chairman Greg Abel to take over as CEO at the end of the year. Buffett’s announcement was not just a surprise to the tens of thousands of investors in attendance, but to most of the company’s board and to Abel himself.