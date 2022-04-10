Warren Buffett’s protégé is building a mini Berkshire

Ms. Cool: Over the years, I’ve talked to a lot of founders and owners, some of whom would come to Berkshire and want to sell their companies; other people I met through organizations. What I found is that most midsize companies struggle with the same things: how to hire the right people, how to develop them, how to incentivize them, how to help them to grow, how to build a strategy. So what we did is we built a business system to help in those areas, and that really allowed us to create value with companies.