Wayfair’s CEO Wants Staff to Work Harder. Your Boss Probably Agrees.

If you want to know what the boss really wants from you in 2024, Wayfair Chief Executive Niraj Shah’s staff memo might be a good place to start.

Shah emailed Wayfair’s corporate employees in the thick of the holiday season. First he praised everyone’s effort in returning the online home-goods retailer to profit, then called on them to dig deeper.

“Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from. There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success," Shah wrote.

The email, first reported by Business Insider and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, set off a brouhaha across social media. Some posters called it insensitive, especially after Wayfair’s layoffs in 2023. Others declared they would boycott the company.

To plenty of business leaders, though, Shah’s unvarnished message is cathartic—even if they would phrase parts of it less bluntly. Many of these executives privately fret that workers are too preoccupied with flexibility and work-life balance and that a more gung-ho attitude will be required to take on the business uncertainties of the coming year.

If only they could say it out loud.

“Behind the scenes, leaders are frustrated with this perspective of employees and this idea of quiet quitting," says Peter Aceto, former CEO of ING Direct in Canada, now called Tangerine, who advises financial-technology CEOs in the Americas. “But there’s probably a lot of concern over how to verbalize that."

A Wayfair spokeswoman said the note from Shah, who co-founded the Boston-based company in 2002, wasn’t intended as an end-of-year or holiday message. Rather, the CEO routinely writes memos reinforcing Wayfair’s corporate values, and this one was partly inspired by conversations he had on recent visits to other Wayfair offices.

“We are incredibly proud of our world-class team and culture of open communication," the company said in a statement.

Frugality and efficiency

Though stocks are climbing and inflation has eased, a majority of CEOs expect macroeconomic conditions to worsen over the next six months, according to a new survey of more than 260 CEOs and investors by global advisory firm Teneo. Interest rates remain high, war continues in Ukraine and the Middle East, and a high-stakes U.S. presidential election looms.

That is enough uncertainty to hold back major capital investments and push companies to rein in costs. Employees will have to play a role, some executives say.

The Wayfair CEO’s message to be frugal was on point, says Hussein Fazal, CEO and co-founder of Super.com, an app that lets consumers access travel and shopping discounts, cash-back offers and other ways to save and earn money, such as through surveys.

“Right now, every employee needs to be thinking of cost savings and efficiency," Fazal says.

The messaging

Boosting morale and motivation is a growing challenge for many bosses.

Despite wage increases and greater control over where they work, the number of U.S. workers who say they are stressed and disengaged from their jobs is climbing, according to Gallup’s 2023 workplace report.

Many workers remain in the midst of a reckoning with their work lives that began with the onset of the pandemic, and they resent being micromanaged back to offices, even part-time. The rise of remote work, meanwhile, has made it harder to integrate newer employees into their workplace cultures, some managers say.

Business leaders worry about waning motivation among workers, says Bill Fotsch, whose firm, Economic Engagement, advises companies on business performance and employee engagement.

Among senior managers “there’s common agreement that engagement is horrible," says Fotsch, who has worked in the past with companies such as Southwest Airlines and BHP Billiton. “There isn’t common agreement on how to solve that problem."

He says he coaches bosses to motivate workers by investing them in customers’ well-being. That includes various forms of profit-sharing, but also treating employees as trusted partners in improving the company and its bottom line.

“If you tell people to work hard without giving them the motivation to do it, that doesn’t go very far," says Henri Tausch, former CEO of boron and lithium company 5E Advanced Materials and a longtime industrial and energy executive.

It doesn’t help that bosses’ efforts to rally the troops with tough love can be easily disseminated and dissected online.

MillerKnoll Chief Executive Andi Owen discovered that last spring when she sought to buck up the furniture-design company’s staff on a recorded Zoom call by urging them to “leave Pity City." That message, too, went viral.

Write to Vanessa Fuhrmans at Vanessa.Fuhrmans@wsj.com