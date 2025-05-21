We are an Indian company, employees are Indian: Celebi tells Delhi HC to quash security clearance revocation

Turkey-based Celebi has informed Delhi High Court that its security clearance was revoked without any prior notice or opportunity for a hearing. The Turkish company described the revocation as a complete surprise, stating that the decision came "as a bolt out of the blue."

Advertisement

Celebi emphasised before the Delhi Court that it is mandatory to grant a hearing in such matters, and that there are no exceptions to this requirement.

The Indian unit of Turkey’s Celebi asserted that it operates as an Indian company, with all employees being Indian nationals. “We are an Indian company, employees are Indian,”, Celebi told the court, as reported by Reuters.

Celebi Aviation urged the Delhi High Court to quash the revocation of its security clearance, arguing that the process was procedurally flawed and unjust.

Also Read | Centre defends revocation of Celebi’s security clearance in Delhi High Court

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told Justice Sachin Datta that the Central Government has violated the principles of natural justice, while placing reliance on Rule 12 of Aircrafts Security Rules, 2023, according to Livelaw report.

Advertisement

During today’s hearing, Rohatgi emphasised that the law mandates providing the company with an opportunity to be heard, and that the Central Government cannot exempt itself from this legal requirement.

“The maker of Rule is not entitled to create exception to the Rule. It is not that I have a perception. You have to have reasons. Reasons to be recorded in writing rules out subjectivity,” Livelaw quoted Rohatgi.

“There is flexibility available. You have to record reasons. This is another requirement, that he has reasonable grounds to believe and that he considers the action necessary. Each requirement has to be satisfied. He has the power to do this provided he gives me opportunity of hearing. He can give me a show cause notice. He must record reasons, he must have apprehension. At dleast in the order there is nothing,” Rohatgi added.

Advertisement

Rohatgi also “protested” to the Centre's move of giving to the Court the reasons disclosing revocation of security clearance in a sealed cover.

“Speculation can be only one, that the shareholding is of Turkish nationals. And I protest the procedure of keeping it in sealed cover. Keeping the other party in the dark,” he said.

On Monday, the Central Government opposed the plea, arguing that revealing the reasons for revoking the security clearance of Celebi Aviation would be counterproductive and seriously compromise national interest, sovereignty, and security.

According to a Reuters report, Celebi argued in its plea that the decision would jeopardise 3,791 jobs and undermine investor confidence, and that the revocation was issued without any prior warning to the company.

Advertisement

Celebi's plea contends that simply invoking national security without specifying how the entity poses a threat is legally untenable.

What is the Celebi Aviation Case? Turkey-based aviation services firm Celebi has challenged the Indian government’s revocation of its security clearance in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the decision was taken without prior notice or a hearing and citing only vague national security concerns.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) withdrew Celebi’s clearance in mid-May 2025, shortly after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan amid heightened tensions following India’s counter-terrorism operations.

Celebi, which operates ground handling and cargo services at nine major Indian airports and employs over 10,000 people, contends that the revocation threatens nearly 3,800 jobs and investor confidence.

Advertisement

The company has specifically addressed and refuted claims of a link to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s daughter, Sümeyye Erdoğan, clarifying that she has no ownership stake in the company .

Celebi has stated that the Turkish shareholding is limited to the Celebioglu family, namely Can and Canan Celebioglu, who each hold 17.5% and have no political affiliations .

The company further emphasised that 65% of the parent organisation is owned by international institutional investors .