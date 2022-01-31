Disney Star and the building of a sports bouquet

First of all, it is a developing market. We are still in the developing phase. We have around 320 million households in India, and only 200 million have televisions. Of this, only 120 million households have paid connections or pay-TV. So, there is huge potential to grow. As for us, I would say we have a great team. A very, very talented, passionate team. The second point is we have been here for the last 30 years. We are part of this socio-cultural entertainment sector. Third, competition is nothing new for us, and you can see that whether it is HSM (Hindi-speaking markets) or regional markets—where we were No.3 or No.4, we’ve moved to No.1. So, any healthy competition, we are not worried, it’s welcome.

