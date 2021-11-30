‘We have given Esops up to branch, sales manager level'

Two things. One, what valuation? Of course, that has been decided by the bankers taking into consideration various analytical points. Now, the other question is whether the company will be sustainable at this valuation. Today, despite covid and everything that has happened, we could maintain a growth of 27% on such a large base. We are focused on three things. One thing is customer satisfaction because they are our paymasters. Second thing is investors, who have taken us from `108 crore to what we are worth today. Third, we have to take care of our employees. It is not just important to give returns to investors, we have to also take care of our employees. We have consecutively made profits in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The value of an insurer is in the underwriting profit, not in investment profits.So you have to understand that we are for our investors, for our staff and our clients.