We see higher percentage of smaller deals in the pipeline: C. Vijayakumar

We have a new strategy—one is called focus countries and the other is called new frontier countries. In the focus countries, there are five geographies where we are focusing on—Germany, France, Japan, Australia and Canada. These five are significant in terms of spending and we want to expand in these geographies. In the new frontier countries, we have low presence but we are building up our presence. These countries include Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, South Korea and Vietnam. We have already set up our presence there in the last couple of years and we are already seeing good traction in these countries.