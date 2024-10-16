Weaver Services acquires Capital India Home Loans for ₹267 crore

  • Weaver Services is raising up to 800 crore from private equity players like Gaja Capital and Lok Capital to fund this acquisition as well as to grow its lending business, the company said in a statement.

Gopika Gopakumar
Published16 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Weaver Services is raising up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore from private equity players like Gaja Capital and Lok Capital to fund this acquisition as well as to grow its lending business, the company said.
Weaver Services is raising up to ₹800 crore from private equity players like Gaja Capital and Lok Capital to fund this acquisition as well as to grow its lending business, the company said.(istockphoto)

Mumbai: Weaver Services Private Ltd, an affordable housing finance company founded by former employees of HDFC Ltd, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Delhi-based Capital India Home Loans Pvt Ltd (CIHL) for 267 crore.

Weaver Services is raising up to 800 crore from private equity players like Gaja Capital and Lok Capital to fund this acquisition as well as to grow its lending business, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition, however, is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Mint had reported on 31 July that Weaver Services, set up by Satrajit Bhattacharya, former head of investments and M&A at HDFC, and other former HDFC executives, is looking to acquire a mid-sized housing finance company.

Following the acquisition, Bhattacharya will assume a non-executive role at Weaver Services.

Also Read: Temasek to acquire Rebel Foods stake for $180-200 million

“The capital will be used for both acquisition finance and growth. But we will also look at further acquisitions in the same space, for which we will look at raising more capital,” Bhattacharya told Mint.

Home loan products for women and self-employed 

Weaver Services will focus on launching innovative home loan products for women borrowers and self-employed individuals in the unorganised sector from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

CIHL is a subsidiary of Capital India Finance Ltd (CIFL), a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company, which is focussed on loan against property. CIFL is part of Capital India Corp Pvt Ltd, promoted by Sumit K. Narvar, who is also the chairman of Noida-based real estate company Trident Realty.

Capital India Finance is a core investment company (CIC) which also includes RemitX, a tech-enabled cross-border remittance player, and RapiPay, a fintech payment and money-transfer start-up, Credenc, an education loan fintech and Kuants, an investment platform.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries looks to acquire stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions amid OTT boom: Report

CIHL's standalone loan portfolio stood at 388.68 crore as on 31 March 2024, higher than 348.06 crore a year prior. Secured loans accounted for around 94% of the portfolio of CIHL on 31 March 2024. The housing finance company had a network of 31 branches across 10 states.

Since 7 October when they began rising, shares of Capital India Finance have surged 82% to close at 266.95 apiece on Wednesday on the BSE.

Also Read: HomeLane to acquire Design Café, raises 225 crore from Hero Enterprise, WestBridge and others

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesWeaver Services acquires Capital India Home Loans for ₹267 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.