Weaver Services arm People Home Finance eyes ₹12,000-cr home loan portfolio
Summary
Weaver has rebranded its wholly-owned housing finance arm, Capital India Home Loans, as People Home Finance, as it focuses on affordable housing lending segment across smaller Indian cities. The move follows a $170 million capital infusion into Weaver.
Gaja Capital-backed Weaver Services has rebranded its wholly-owned housing finance arm, Capital India Home Loans, as People Home Finance, as it focuses on affordable housing lending segment across smaller Indian cities.
