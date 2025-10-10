Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Weaver Services arm People Home Finance eyes 12,000-cr home loan portfolio

Weaver Services arm People Home Finance eyes ₹12,000-cr home loan portfolio

Mansi Verma

Weaver has rebranded its wholly-owned housing finance arm, Capital India Home Loans, as People Home Finance, as it focuses on affordable housing lending segment across smaller Indian cities. The move follows a $170 million capital infusion into Weaver.

People Home Finance will continue targeting India’s informal and self-employed segment. (Image: Pixabay)
Gift this article

Gaja Capital-backed Weaver Services has rebranded its wholly-owned housing finance arm, Capital India Home Loans, as People Home Finance, as it focuses on affordable housing lending segment across smaller Indian cities.

Gaja Capital-backed Weaver Services has rebranded its wholly-owned housing finance arm, Capital India Home Loans, as People Home Finance, as it focuses on affordable housing lending segment across smaller Indian cities.

The move follows a $170 million capital infusion into Weaver, led by Lightspeed, Premji Invest, and Gaja Capital, which will be deployed to strengthen its presence in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The move follows a $170 million capital infusion into Weaver, led by Lightspeed, Premji Invest, and Gaja Capital, which will be deployed to strengthen its presence in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Growth ambitions

In an interaction with Mint, founder Satrajit Bhattacharya and chief executive Anil Kothuri said the company is aiming to build a 12,000-crore home loan portfolio over the next five years. It expects to start with an assets under management (AUM) base of 2,000 crore, following the acquisition of Centrum Capital in August this year, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals.

As part of its growth strategy, Weaver started with acquisitions to build scale. The firm had earlier acquired Capital India Home Loans as its anchor asset.

“Within affordable housing, there’s a sub-segment we are focused on—the assessed income segment," Kothuri said. “Some technologies we will buy, as there are specific companies developing and refining them."

Founded in 2024, Weaver is building a next-generation housing finance business aimed at India’s vast underserved segment, particularly self-employed individuals. Bhattacharya, a housing finance veteran with three decades at HDFC Ltd, leads the company alongside Kothuri, who has held leadership roles at FedFina, Edelweiss, and Citi.

People Home Finance will continue targeting India’s informal and self-employed segment, a market often underserved by traditional lenders due to limited income documentation.

To reach this group effectively, the company plans to invest further in branches, talent, proprietary technology, and risk systems aimed at simplifying access to credit.

Kothuri added that the company’s focus will be on creating a digitally-enabled yet branch-led model, allowing deeper engagement with customers while improving operational efficiency. “We believe there’s a large opportunity in serving households that are creditworthy but remain outside the formal income system," he said.

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a correspondent at Mint, writing about the Indian tech and startup ecosystem, with a focus on edtech and fintech. Her coverage spans new-age businesses and their funding landscape, including private equity and venture capital. Previously, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she wrote about the startup ecosystem with a focus on edtech businesses and the evolving world of jobs. She holds a master's degree in Journalism from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.
