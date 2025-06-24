Weight loss drug Wegovy launched in India. How different is it from Lilly's Mounjaro? Check cost, other details

Wegovy, which is a prescription medicine is indicated to help manage weight and lower the risk of serious heart-related events in adults with established cardiovascular diseases. From cost to availability — here's all you need to know about the new weight loss drug

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Jun 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Wegovy in India: Adding to other weight loss drugs available in India such as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk launched another option Wegovy as a once-a-week injection.

Novo Nordisk said that Wegovy is prescribed to help manage weight and lower the risk of serious heart-related events in adults who have existing cardiovascular disease and are either overweight or obese.

The launch of Wegovy comes months after Eli Lilly launched its weight loss drug 'Mounjaro' in India in March this year.

When will Wegovy be available?

Wegovy, which is a prescription medicine, will be available across India to the medical fraternity by June end, mentions a report by Fortune India. It will be sold as an injectable.

Wegovy price; doses

As per the company, Wegovy's price will range around 17,345 to rs 26,050, depending on the dose.

The weight loss drug will be offered as a once-weekly injection through an easy-to-use pen device, available in dose strengths of :

  • 0.25 mg,
  • 0.5 mg,
  • 1 mg,
  • 1.7 mg,
  • a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg

How does Wegovy work?

The Wegovy drug targets key areas of the brain that control appetite and food intake, helping to reduce hunger, increase feelings of fullness, and curb food cravings—leading to weight loss over time.

The drug also enhances insulin sensitivity and offers benefits in lowering the risk of cardiometabolic events and related health issues, said Novo Nordisk.

How is Wegovy different from Ozempic and Mounjaro?

Wegovy is approved for weight loss, but only if you are above a certain weight. Ozempic (also semaglutide) is used more for diabetes management.

Drug name Founded byAvailability Primary UseActive Ingredient 
WegovyNovo NordiskAvailable in India Indicated for weight loss and reducing cardiovascular eventsSemaglutide
Ozempic Novo NordiskNot officially launched in IndiaApproved for type 2 diabetes; also lowers cardiovascular riskSemaglutide
MounjaroEli LillyAvailable in India Approved for type 2 diabetes; widely used for weight lossTerzepatide

Wegovy sales in India

Responding to a query about potential of Wegovy and sales expectations from it, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said: "We are not chasing any number in India. What we are chasing is how to really create awareness among patients, healthcare professionals, and also work and collaborate with them in terms of bringing access to the product much faster."

