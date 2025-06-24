Weight loss drug Wegovy launched in India. How different is it from Lilly's Mounjaro? Check cost, other details

Wegovy in India: Adding to other weight loss drugs available in India such as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk launched another option Wegovy as a once-a-week injection.

Novo Nordisk said that Wegovy is prescribed to help manage weight and lower the risk of serious heart-related events in adults who have existing cardiovascular disease and are either overweight or obese.

Also Read | Eli Lilly to acquire biotech firm Verve Therapeutics for $1.3 billion

The launch of Wegovy comes months after Eli Lilly launched its weight loss drug 'Mounjaro' in India in March this year.

Injection pens for the weight-loss treatment Wegovy, manufactured by Novo Nordisk A/S, on display during a news conference in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Novo Nordisk said it will sell its blockbuster weight-loss treatment Wegovy in India starting at $50 a week, tailoring the price to match the pocket of consumers in a nation with the world�s third-largest obese population. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

When will Wegovy be available? Wegovy, which is a prescription medicine, will be available across India to the medical fraternity by June end, mentions a report by Fortune India. It will be sold as an injectable.

Wegovy price; doses As per the company, Wegovy's price will range around ₹17,345 to rs 26,050, depending on the dose.

The weight loss drug will be offered as a once-weekly injection through an easy-to-use pen device, available in dose strengths of :

0.25 mg,

0.5 mg,

1 mg,

1.7 mg,

a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg How does Wegovy work? The Wegovy drug targets key areas of the brain that control appetite and food intake, helping to reduce hunger, increase feelings of fullness, and curb food cravings—leading to weight loss over time.

The drug also enhances insulin sensitivity and offers benefits in lowering the risk of cardiometabolic events and related health issues, said Novo Nordisk.

How is Wegovy different from Ozempic and Mounjaro? Wegovy is approved for weight loss, but only if you are above a certain weight. Ozempic (also semaglutide) is used more for diabetes management.

Drug name Founded by Availability Primary Use Active Ingredient Wegovy Novo Nordisk Available in India Indicated for weight loss and reducing cardiovascular events Semaglutide Ozempic Novo Nordisk Not officially launched in India Approved for type 2 diabetes; also lowers cardiovascular risk Semaglutide Mounjaro Eli Lilly Available in India Approved for type 2 diabetes; widely used for weight loss Terzepatide