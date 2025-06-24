Weight loss drug Wegovy launched in India. How different is it from Lilly's Mounjaro? Check cost, other details

Wegovy in India: Adding to other weight loss drugs available in India such as Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk launched another option Wegovy as a once-a-week injection.
Novo Nordisk said that Wegovy is prescribed to help manage weight and lower the risk of serious heart-related events in adults who have existing cardiovascular disease and are either overweight or obese.
The launch of Wegovy comes months after Eli Lilly launched its weight loss drug 'Mounjaro' in India in March this year.
Wegovy, which is a prescription medicine, will be available across India to the medical fraternity by June end, mentions a report by Fortune India. It will be sold as an injectable.
As per the company, Wegovy's price will range around ₹17,345 to rs 26,050, depending on the dose.
The weight loss drug will be offered as a once-weekly injection through an easy-to-use pen device, available in dose strengths of :
The Wegovy drug targets key areas of the brain that control appetite and food intake, helping to reduce hunger, increase feelings of fullness, and curb food cravings—leading to weight loss over time.
The drug also enhances insulin sensitivity and offers benefits in lowering the risk of cardiometabolic events and related health issues, said Novo Nordisk.
Wegovy is approved for weight loss, but only if you are above a certain weight. Ozempic (also semaglutide) is used more for diabetes management.
|Drug name
|Founded by
|Availability
|Primary Use
|Active Ingredient
|Wegovy
|Novo Nordisk
|Available in India
|Indicated for weight loss and reducing cardiovascular events
|Semaglutide
|Ozempic
|Novo Nordisk
|Not officially launched in India
|Approved for type 2 diabetes; also lowers cardiovascular risk
|Semaglutide
|Mounjaro
|Eli Lilly
|Available in India
|Approved for type 2 diabetes; widely used for weight loss
|Terzepatide
Responding to a query about potential of Wegovy and sales expectations from it, Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said: "We are not chasing any number in India. What we are chasing is how to really create awareness among patients, healthcare professionals, and also work and collaborate with them in terms of bringing access to the product much faster."
