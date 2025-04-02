Companies
Weikfield Foods to pivot to ready-to-eat mixes to target younger customers; plans acquisitions and IPO
Priyamvada C 5 min read 02 Apr 2025, 12:16 PM IST
SummaryWeikfield plans to extend its range across its categories through introduction of new product offerings and flavors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Weikfield Foods, known for its custard, jelly mixes and baking powder, will produce more ready-to-eat products for the convenience-seeking younger generation of customers, look for acquisitions to boost growth, and come out with an IPO to fund its expansion plans, CEO and managing director Ashwini Malhotra told Mint in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less