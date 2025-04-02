“Weikfield is one of the older brands in the ready-to-eat market and can surely ride the demand growth curve," said Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of consulting firm Third Eyesight. “It did lose its head-start advantage to more recent entrants that have been more aggressive in investing in marketing and distribution. However, the market is far from being saturated, and growth could come from new product and even new brand launches, and perhaps even inorganically through acquisitions."