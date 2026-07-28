Welspun One to wind down its maiden ₹500 crore logistics parks fund; appoints banker

Priyamvada C
2 min read28 Jul 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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Welspun One is shifting its focus to its second fund, which has invested close to ₹2,000 crore across nine Grade A assets, according to the company.
Summary
Welspun One has begun exiting its maiden 500-crore logistics fund, appointing CBRE to market four remaining assets as it looks to unlock an enterprise value of over 1,700 crore.

Welspun One is winding down its maiden 500-crore logistics parks fund and has appointed CBRE as an advisor to help sell the remaining four assets in the portfolio, two people familiar with the matter said.

The warehousing and industrial real estate platform invested in six logistics parks through the fund, which was launched in 2020-21. It has already exited its investments in the Farrukhnagar and Bhiwandi projects, the people said.

“The deal is still in the early stages and the company is seeking an equity value of about 600-800 crore for the remaining four assets,” they added.

Confirming the development, Saurabh Gupta, chief executive officer, Fund Management, Welspun One, said the exit is part of the fund's planned lifecycle.

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“As the fund reaches its planned maturity, we have initiated the process of exiting the remaining assets, marking a natural progression in the fund's lifecycle,” said Gupta.

He added that the assets have attracted strong interest from domestic and international investors, including logistics park operators and institutional funds.

“The enterprise value of the portfolio is expected to exceed 1,600-1,700 crore, unlocking significant value for our investors,” he noted. For context, enterprise value includes both equity and debt.

CBRE did not respond to Mint's queries until press time.

Portfolio mix

The four remaining assets span about 4.5 million sq. ft. across Bengaluru, Lucknow, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai. The parks are leased to industrial and e-commerce companies including Amazon, Aratrex, Flipkart, DHL and Delhivery, among others.

While the exit process is underway, Welspun One will continue to focus on scaling its second fund and expanding its investment pipeline.

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“In line with the growing demand for high-quality logistics infrastructure,” Gupta said, the company remains focused on expanding the scope of its second fund.

Growth strategy

The maiden fund targeted projects addressing the demand-supply gap in first-mile warehousing, focusing on large consumption centres across Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

It focused on pre-leased, Grade A greenfield developments, driven by robust growth in manufacturing, rising consumer demand including e-commerce, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

From the second fund, Welspun One has invested close to 2,000 crore across nine Grade A assets and launched a co-investment program of 1,000 crore to take its investment pipeline to potentially about 14-15 projects, the company said last year.

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Established in 2019, Welspun One is an integrated fund and development management platform focused on logistics and industrial real estate in India.

Backed by the Welspun World group, it develops institutional-grade warehousing and industrial assets across key logistics hubs. Its portfolio includes projects such as the JNPA port-based logistics park and the World Trade Center, Thane, as the company continues to pursue fresh investments in the sector.

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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