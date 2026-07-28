Welspun One to wind down its maiden ₹500 crore logistics parks fund; appoints banker

Welspun One is winding down its maiden ₹500-crore logistics parks fund and has appointed CBRE as an advisor to help sell the remaining four assets in the portfolio, two people familiar with the matter said.
The warehousing and industrial real estate platform invested in six logistics parks through the fund, which was launched in 2020-21. It has already exited its investments in the Farrukhnagar and Bhiwandi projects, the people said.
“The deal is still in the early stages and the company is seeking an equity value of about ₹600-800 crore for the remaining four assets,” they added.
Confirming the development, Saurabh Gupta, chief executive officer, Fund Management, Welspun One, said the exit is part of the fund's planned lifecycle.
“As the fund reaches its planned maturity, we have initiated the process of exiting the remaining assets, marking a natural progression in the fund's lifecycle,” said Gupta.