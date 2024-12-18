Logistics and industrial real estate manager and developer Welspun One on Wednesday said it plans to raise ₹4,000 crore to double its portfolio size to 32 million square feet by 2028 from 16 million square feet.

The company said it has already identified a pipeline of 8 million square feet across multiple assets.

The fundraising process has drawn interest from global investors, who are also exploring financial and strategic partnerships at the General Partner (GP) level, the company said in a statement. “These alliances will broaden Welspun One’s investor base and position the platform as a node for international investors seeking exposure to India’s rapidly evolving logistics landscape,” it said.

Strategic partnerships The company is looking to use global partnerships at the GP level. “For existing investors, this alignment with leading international capital providers and strategic operators improves access to global best practices, advanced technologies, and extensive networks of blue-chip tenants,” it said.

Read more: VC funding review in 2024: Recovering but cautious The company said that the partnerships would improve the platform’s leasing velocity and market share, and potentially improve investor returns. It would also benefit tenants with a wider network of high-quality assets and advanced supply chain solutions.

“India’s growth, driven by rapid urbanization, digitalization, and evolving global trade corridors, is catalyzing demand for modern, scalable infrastructure. Global capital providers seek trusted partners with proven execution capabilities and a track record of deploying billions at scale,” said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One.

“By aligning with global partners who bring unmatched expertise and capabilities, we are not only securing capital but also setting a new standard for efficiency, adaptability, and long-term value creation,” Yash Ravel, CEO Fund Management, Welspun One, added.

It has already committed 75% of its ₹2,275 crore of Fund 2, within six months of its final close earlier this year and returned 40% of the capital from Fund 1 through two exits. The company noted that its focused deployment strategy will enable it to achieve a peak AUM of $1 billion ( ₹8,500 crore) across 16 Grade A assets by 2026.