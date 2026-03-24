The escalating West Asia conflict is starting to derail Indian jewellers’ overseas growth plans at a crucial juncture, with the country’s largest jeweller Titan Co Ltd pausing rollout of its Gulf subsidiary Damas Jewellery stores in the region, three people aware of the matter said. This will delay its push into the $4 billion Gulf jewellery market, complicating an already fragile turnaround.
West Asia war stalls Titan’s $4 bn Gulf market bet, delays Damas expansion
SummaryWest Asia tensions have forced Titan to pause Damas store expansion in the Gulf, stalling its turnaround plan and disrupting exports, as volatility hits demand across the $4 billion jewellery market.
The escalating West Asia conflict is starting to derail Indian jewellers’ overseas growth plans at a crucial juncture, with the country’s largest jeweller Titan Co Ltd pausing rollout of its Gulf subsidiary Damas Jewellery stores in the region, three people aware of the matter said. This will delay its push into the $4 billion Gulf jewellery market, complicating an already fragile turnaround.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More