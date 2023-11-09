WeWork Flopped. Have Flexible Offices?

The real winner in the postpandemic office shakeout is turning out to be top-notch, so-called prime buildings. Companies are cutting space when their leases expire: The average floor space in new rent deals has shrunk by 28% compared with norms before the pandemic, according to CBRE. But corporate tenants want space in the best buildings in the best locations to lure their employees back to the office, and are prepared to commit for it. Prime rents and lease lengths have been steady over the past three years.