WeWork Raises Doubt About Its Survival
Summary
- The co-working company issued a going-concern warning because its co-working clients are canceling their memberships at a faster clip than it expected
WeWork on Tuesday raised doubt about its ability to stay in business as the co-working space provider faces losses and a dwindling cash pile amid major changes in the way people work.
